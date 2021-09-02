Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $601.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 4.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

