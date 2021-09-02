Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $174,000 Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NMI were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,545,000 after buying an additional 1,056,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NMI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,453,000 after buying an additional 82,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NMI by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,037,000 after buying an additional 82,724 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,071,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in NMI by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 926,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after buying an additional 290,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

NMIH opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.67. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.