Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $178,000 Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,108,000 after purchasing an additional 365,175 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 933,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 29,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,562,000 after purchasing an additional 62,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,567,000 after purchasing an additional 530,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Paul Hurtado sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.