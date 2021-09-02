Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $195,000 Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,614,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CENTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

