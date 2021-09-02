Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Banner were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Banner by 131.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Banner stock opened at $56.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.