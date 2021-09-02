Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,933 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBM. CIBC boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.35%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

