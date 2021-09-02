Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Shares Gap Down to $13.00

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $12.60. Zymergen shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 1,958 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZY. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $112,906,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth $2,835,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth $662,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth $4,495,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth $43,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

