Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Zynga by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after acquiring an additional 881,286 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Zynga by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zynga by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 221,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $10,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 207,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,903,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock valued at $36,332,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

