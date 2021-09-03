$0.06 EPS Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

HBIO opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $340.37 million, a PE ratio of -104.38 and a beta of 1.76. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 402,541 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,868,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 252,350 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 211,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $1,130,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

