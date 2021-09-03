$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Limoneira reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Limoneira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

LMNR stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.44 million, a PE ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.03. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 6,893 shares of company stock valued at $124,804 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 60.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 284,789 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Limoneira by 4.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the first quarter worth $671,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Limoneira by 25.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Limoneira by 141.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

