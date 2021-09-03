$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. Vera Bradley posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other Vera Bradley news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 254.2% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 193,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 139,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 96.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 119,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 133.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth about $3,565,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,060. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $346.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

