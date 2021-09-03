-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.26). Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP remained flat at $$4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,342,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,841. The company has a market capitalization of $771.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $10.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 54,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 51.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,978,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 228,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

