$0.35 EPS Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQM shares. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $60.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

