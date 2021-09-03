$0.41 EPS Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.35. TriState Capital reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 108.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the second quarter worth $802,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $669.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.09.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

