$0.82 EPS Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

Shares of AIMC stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 381,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 66,350 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

