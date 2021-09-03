$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Newmont posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,187. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 4.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 10.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.3% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.