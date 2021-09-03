$0.95 EPS Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Capri posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. lifted their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

Shares of CPRI traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.93. The stock had a trading volume of 34,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,065. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Capri has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $61.25.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Capri by 132.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

