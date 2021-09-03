0xcert (ZXC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $97,501.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $847,249.85 and $97,501.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0xcert Profile

ZXC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

