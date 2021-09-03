$1.01 EPS Expected for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to announce $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $1.45. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

REGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

In related news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner bought 1,500 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,384.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.05 per share, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and sold 42,937 shares valued at $2,635,647. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 70,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

REGI stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.83. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

