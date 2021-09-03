$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Prologis reported sales of $980.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.99. 2,353,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,756. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.37 and its 200-day moving average is $117.39. The stock has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $139.33.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

