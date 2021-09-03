$1.11 EPS Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.16. Intel also reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.70. 104,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,765,852. The stock has a market cap of $217.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $727,000. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Intel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Intel by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

