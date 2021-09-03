$1.13 EPS Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.08. OSI Systems reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OSIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Imperial Capital began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $99.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.48. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $75.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,543 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $9,063,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $8,999,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $8,169,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

