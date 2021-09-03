$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology reported sales of $750.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.77. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.