$1.22 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to post $1.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480,000.00. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $8.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $15.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.44. 269,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,673. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $391.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.78.
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
