$1.22 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to post $1.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480,000.00. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $8.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $15.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.44. 269,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,673. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $391.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.78.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.