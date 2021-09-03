$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to announce $1.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $74.12. 384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 27,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 103,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

