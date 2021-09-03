$1.76 EPS Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. Sonic Automotive reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $8.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $8.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%.

SAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 139,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAH stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,038. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

