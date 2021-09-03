1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Insider Sells $184,079.28 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $184,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLWS shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

