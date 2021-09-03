11,380 Shares in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,380 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUM. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at about $120,193,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at about $36,979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 68.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,776 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Summit Materials by 973.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 667,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 27.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,485,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

