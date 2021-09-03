$12.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report $12.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.76 billion and the highest is $12.88 billion. Caterpillar posted sales of $9.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $50.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.77 billion to $51.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $56.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.53 billion to $59.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $211.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.39. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $142.73 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

