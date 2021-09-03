$13.21 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will post sales of $13.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.24 million and the lowest is $13.19 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $12.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year sales of $53.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.55 million to $53.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $57.44 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $57.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

HRZN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,056. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $342.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 17,042 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $11,965,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 56,515 shares during the period. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

