1,315 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

NYSE EXR opened at $191.61 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $191.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

