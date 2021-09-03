13,875 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Bought by Bbva USA

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTSI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $103,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 14,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $872,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $3,496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,752 shares of company stock valued at $27,398,881. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average is $59.87.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

