1,390 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,857. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a one year low of $209.47 and a one year high of $331.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.31.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

