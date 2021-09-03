15,977 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in FOX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,163,000 after purchasing an additional 477,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,387,000 after purchasing an additional 178,017 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,350,000 after acquiring an additional 639,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 20.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,658,000 after acquiring an additional 737,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA opened at $37.17 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.