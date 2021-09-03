16,000 Shares in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.24% of First United as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First United by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First United by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First United by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First United by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First United by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUNC stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95. First United Co. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $124.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.03.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). First United had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.63%. On average, analysts forecast that First United Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on First United in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Christy Dipietro bought 3,000 shares of First United stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,277 shares of company stock valued at $131,377. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

