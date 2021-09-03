16,102 Shares in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 22.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 29.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 68.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Julie D. Klapstein bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at $180,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Shares of MPLN opened at $6.25 on Friday. MultiPlan Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

