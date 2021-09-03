$163.92 Million in Sales Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will post sales of $163.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.84 million and the lowest is $151.70 million. Amarin reported sales of $156.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $644.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.60 million to $701.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $692.89 million, with estimates ranging from $556.90 million to $888.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth $137,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth $87,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 13.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,459. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.54 and a beta of 2.20. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

