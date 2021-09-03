$18.07 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will announce $18.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.12 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $9.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $66.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.61 million to $71.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $116.58 million, with estimates ranging from $78.90 million to $205.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FBIO shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

FBIO stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $349.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.47. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 106,354 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.9% in the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 169,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after buying an additional 137,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

