22,859 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,059,000 after purchasing an additional 965,704 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,871,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 897,625 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,535,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,729,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 435,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $84.31 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $98.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.16.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.