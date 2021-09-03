$25.07 Million in Sales Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will report sales of $25.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.25 million to $26.50 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $94.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.28 million to $98.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $126.17 million, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $144.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 93,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $9.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $216.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.70.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

