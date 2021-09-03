2,683 Shares in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Bought by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,683 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

