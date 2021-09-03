27,027 Shares in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 819.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after acquiring an additional 845,333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alector by 1,119.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 143,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alector by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,412,000 after purchasing an additional 121,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $115,523.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $1,557,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,667 over the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. upped their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

ALEC opened at $27.89 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $43.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

