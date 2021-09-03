2,835 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in Chubb by 6.7% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $182.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $187.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,911 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,781 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

