$3.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to post $3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.26. Molina Healthcare posted earnings per share of $3.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $13.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $17.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.25.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOH stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $272.05. The company had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,603. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $283.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.22.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

