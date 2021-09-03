$30.67 Million in Sales Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will post $30.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.31 million and the highest is $30.90 million. Altabancorp posted sales of $31.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full-year sales of $120.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.70 million to $121.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $129.95 million, with estimates ranging from $127.74 million to $133.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altabancorp.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.26 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the second quarter worth about $570,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altabancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Altabancorp by 10,918.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 135,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Altabancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Altabancorp by 102,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALTA stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $779.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.93. Altabancorp has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altabancorp (ALTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.