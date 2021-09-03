3,019 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Bought by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.57.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $423.45. The company had a trading volume of 56,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $414.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.45. The stock has a market cap of $399.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

