$33.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will post sales of $33.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.47 billion and the lowest is $32.38 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $31.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $134.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.45 billion to $137.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $134.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.51 billion to $138.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,819,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,365,822. The stock has a market cap of $228.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,732,000 after buying an additional 78,472 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

