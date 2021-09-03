$358.55 Million in Sales Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will report $358.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $363.10 million and the lowest is $356.55 million. Oak Street Health posted sales of $217.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.57.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 25,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $1,472,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,882,385.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $211,922.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,898,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,982,762.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 969,230 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,267 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after buying an additional 4,046,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,285 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

