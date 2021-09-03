360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Up 4.9%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.04 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 8,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,418,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QFIN shares. TheStreet cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The company had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. On average, analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. FMR LLC increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.