3,892 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,961. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

